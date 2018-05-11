May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Turkey orders 300 arrested in probe of Gulen links in military

By REUTERS
May 11, 2018 08:58
ISTANBUL - Turkish prosecutors ordered the arrest of 300 suspects in an investigation of military personnel linked to the U.S.-based preacher who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup in 2016, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Anadolu said 211 of those facing detention were serving military personnel. Such operations into alleged supporters of the cleric Fethullah Gulen have been carried out on a regular basis since the failed putsch in July 2016.


