Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says downs drone on Syria border

By REUTERS
September 29, 2019 19:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkish fighter jets have downed a drone that violated Turkey's airspace from Syria six times, the defense ministry said on Sunday, adding that the drone's nationality could not be immediately determined.

A ministry statement said that two F-16 fighter jets had tracked down the drone after the repeated violations of Turkish airspace, which occurred on Saturday.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 29, 2019
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Chile 83 miles west of Talca

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings