Turkey says downs drone on Syria border

ANKARA - Turkish fighter jets have downed a drone that violated Turkey's airspace from Syria six times, the defense ministry said on Sunday, adding that the drone's nationality could not be immediately determined.



A ministry statement said that two F-16 fighter jets had tracked down the drone after the repeated violations of Turkish airspace, which occurred on Saturday.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });