Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 3,336

By REUTERS  
MAY 2, 2020 20:00
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 78 in the last 24 hours to 3,336, with 1,983 new cases of the virus, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.
The total number of cases rose to 124,375, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States, and slightly more than Russia.
A total of 58,259 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 36,318, raising the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.1 million.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Gov't expected to cancel 100 meter limit, lighten gathering restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 09:12 PM
Moshe Ya'alon: I doubt we'll reach the gov't rotation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 07:54 PM
Venezuelan prison riot leaves at least 46 dead, 60 injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 07:39 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll jumps, new cases stable
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 07:24 PM
Shooting reported in southern Bedouin village, two injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 06:39 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 05:45 PM
England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises 370 to 20,853
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 04:30 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases pass 40,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 03:10 PM
Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 02:05 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 25,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 12:48 PM
Malaysia reports 105 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 11:58 AM
Russia's daily coronavirus case tally hits new high
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 11:54 AM
Philippines says total coronavirus cases nearing 9,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 11:38 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: death toll rises to 227, 84 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/02/2020 10:56 AM
Singapore confirms 447 new coronavirus cases, smallest rise in 2 weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2020 10:43 AM
