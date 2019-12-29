Turkish Foreign Office: Turkey isn't used to support anti-Israeli terror

The Turkish Foreign Office rejected the notion Turkey is being used by Hamas as a base of operations to attack Israel, or any other country, on Thursday.The tweet was in response to a Guardian opinion piece by former Israeli ambassador to the UN Dore Gold, who claimed Istanbul serves as the home of Hamas leaders who use it to “order attacks against Israel.” The official statement noted that Turkey is not the only country that has ties with Hamas and that it is not serving any terror group, against Israel of any other nation.