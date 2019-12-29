The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish Foreign Office: Turkey isn't used to support anti-Israeli terror

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 19:18
The Turkish Foreign Office rejected the notion Turkey is being used by Hamas as a base of operations to attack Israel, or any other country, on Thursday. 
The tweet was in response to a Guardian opinion piece by former Israeli ambassador to the UN Dore Gold, who claimed Istanbul serves as the home of Hamas leaders who use it to “order attacks against Israel.” The official statement noted that Turkey is not the only country that has ties with Hamas and that it is not serving any terror group, against Israel of any other nation.
Sa'ar heckled at Likud Hanukkah event
Gantz lights Hanukkah candles at Western Wall, calls for unity.
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/29/2019 07:09 PM
Putin thanks Trump for tip to thwart terrorist acts in Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 06:18 PM
US promises action on any North Korea missile test
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 06:17 PM
Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel pledge support to Nord Stream 2
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 05:32 PM
Yemen's Houthis list 6 strike targets in Saudi, 3 in UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 04:45 PM
Six dead in explosion at military parade in Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 04:45 PM
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo visits site of Monsey stabbing
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/29/2019 04:25 PM
Two men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bomb
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 03:51 PM
Two men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bomb, SPA says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 03:51 PM
Meretz and Green Party meet to discuss future of Democratic Union
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/29/2019 02:05 PM
Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker ends Mohammad cartoon contest within hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 01:55 PM
Egypt and Sudan to operate joint electricity grid from Jan. 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 01:01 PM
Saudi Arabia sentences Riyadh concert stabber to death - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 01:00 PM
Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of Careem with conditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/29/2019 12:59 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by