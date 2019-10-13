Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish army, Syrian allies enter Tel Abyad, situation calm

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 15:42
TEL ABYAD, Syria - The Turkish army and its Syrian rebel allies advanced into the center of the Syrian town of Tel Abyad on Sunday where the situation was calm and they were conducting search operations, a Reuters witness said.

Tel Abyad is a town on the Syrian border and one of the main focal points of the Turkish offensive that began on Wednesday against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization that reports on the conflict, said Turkey and its allies were in almost complete control of the town.


