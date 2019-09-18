UK PM Johnson speaks with Trump about Iran, Saudi Arabia

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 19:47
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump condemned last weekend's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday, Johnson's office said.

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners," a statement said. "They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."


