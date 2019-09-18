UK PM Johnson speaks with Trump about Iran, Saudi Arabia

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump condemned last weekend's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday, Johnson's office said.



"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners," a statement said. "They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."



