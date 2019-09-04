Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK lawmakers approve Brexit delay law, defeating PM Johnson

By REUTERS
September 4, 2019 22:28
LONDON, - British lawmakers on Wednesday approved a piece of legislation designed to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government taking the country out of the European Union without a deal.

Lawmakers in Britain's lower house of parliament voted 327 to 299 in favor of the plan. The legislation now passes to parliament's upper chamber for approval.


