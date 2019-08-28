Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK opposition leader Corbyn asks to meet queen over Brexit - Guardian

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 15:21
LONDON - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked to meet Queen Elizabeth to raise his concerns about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to suspend parliament for longer than normal before Brexit, the Guardian newspaper said.

"Understand Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Queen, expressing concern about Boris Johnson's announcement that he's proroguing parliament, and requesting a meeting with her," Guardian political editor Heather Stewart wrote on Twitter.Johnson said earlier on Wednesday that he would set Oct. 14 for the Queen's Speech - the formal state opening of a new session of parliament that is preceded by a suspension of the House of Commons.


