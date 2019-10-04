UK says will fly back 4,500 people on Friday after Thomas Cook failure





Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it plans to fly 26 flights on Friday to bring another 4,500 people back to the country after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

The regulator has yet to repatriate another 14,000 people to the United Kingdom over the course of the program which ends on Oct. 6, the regulator said in a statement.

