UK will respect the law and leave EU on Oct. 31- PM Johnson

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 20:47
LONDON - The British government will both respect the law and leave the European Union as scheduled on Oct. 31, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a TV interview on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have voted against a no-deal Brexit and Johnson says he will reach an agreement with the European Union but is prepared to take Britain out of the bloc without a deal."We will respect the law and we will come out on Oct. 31," Johnson told ITV. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)


