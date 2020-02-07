UK's new ambassador to US named as diplomat Karen Pierce

Britain has named career diplomat Karen Pierce as its new ambassador to the United States, the first woman to hold the U.S. post, with the task of shoring up relations with London's closest ally after Brexit.Pierce, 60, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, replaces Kim Darroch who resigned last July after U.S. President Donald Trump labeled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos in which he had branded the U.S. president’s administration inept."It is a time of huge opportunity for the friendship between the UK and US and I am delighted that Karen Pierce will take forward this exciting new chapter in our relationship," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement."We’re proud to be sending to Washington such an outstanding diplomat, and I warmly congratulate her on her appointment."Pierce is currently Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations in New York and Permanent Representative at the UN Security Council.