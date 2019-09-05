UNIFIL investigates Hezbollah violations after incident on Lebanese border

Following the announcement made by UNIFIL Commander Major General Stefano Del Col on Sunday that there has been a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by Hezbollah, UNIFIL filed an inquiry into the event on Wednesday.



UNIFIL's technical crew performed an examination of the area hit by the anti-tank missiles launched by Hezbollah toward a military ambulance and the Yar'on kibbutz.The conclusions of the inquiry will be passed on to the UN headquarters in New York.



