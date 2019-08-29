Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UNSC renews mandate for peace keepers at Israeli-Lebanese border

August 29, 2019 22:46
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 The UN Security Council on Thursday renewed the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon that monitors compliance by both Lebanon and Israel with the peace keeping agreement that ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Israel's Mission to the UN said that among the new provisions in the mandate is "a clear call on the Lebanese government to allow access to UNIFIL forces and increased reporting on the transfer of weapons to terrorists in Lebanon."Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said: "The updated mandate sends a clear message to the Lebanese government: restrain Hezbollah. The terrorist organization's grip on southern Lebanon is intended to only harm the State of Israel and endanger the entire region. Israel will not accept such a reality, and calls on the international community to act resolutely against the Iranian proxy in Lebanon."


