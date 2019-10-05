Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. official considers revealing details about Trump's Ukraine deals

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 5, 2019 06:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Another intelligence official is considering to file his own whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump and testify on the matter of Trump's alleged attempt to force the leaders of Ukraine to serve his political needs, The New York Times reported on Saturday. 

This official, who will become the second whistleblower to emerge so far if he follows through, was interviewed by the Inspector General to corroborate the original whistleblower account. Trump slammed California Representative Adam Schiff on social media on Saturday calling him a liar and "shifty." 


In the tweet, a video is presented comparing Schift to the fictional character Pinocchio, when Schift says he doesn't know who the whistleblower is, Pinocchio's nose gets bigger. 

 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 5, 2019
Australia says Iran frees couple held for months; drops charges

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings