U.S. official considers revealing details about Trump's Ukraine deals

Another intelligence official is considering to file his own whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump and testify on the matter of Trump's alleged attempt to force the leaders of Ukraine to serve his political needs, The New York Times reported on Saturday.



This official, who will become the second whistleblower to emerge so far if he follows through, was interviewed by the Inspector General to corroborate the original whistleblower account. Trump slammed California Representative Adam Schiff on social media on Saturday calling him a liar and "shifty."



In the tweet, a video is presented comparing Schift to the fictional character Pinocchio, when Schift says he doesn't know who the whistleblower is, Pinocchio's nose gets bigger.

