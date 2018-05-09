May 09 2018
U.S. to work with allies to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon, Mattis says

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 17:09
WASHINGTON - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that the United States will continue to work with allies to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, a day after President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran.

"We will continue to work alongside our allies and partners to ensure that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon, and will work with others to address the range of Iran’s malign influence," Mattis said before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

"This Administration remains committed to putting the safety, interests, and well-being of our citizens first," Mattis said.


