US warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, dealing another blow to the military as it faces fallout over its handling of an outbreak on an aircraft carrier last month.

The Navy confirmed a Reuters report on the outbreak aboard the Kidd, a destroyer that was on a counter-narcotics mission, and said the number of those infected with the virus on the vessel was expected to rise.

In a statement, the Navy said a sailor who had become sick was medically evacuated off the ship and later tested positive for the virus, prompting further testing of the crew that led to the discovery of additional positive cases.

A specialized medical team has been sent to the ship to carry out contact tracing and more onsite testing, it added.

A Navy spokesman said the Kidd was currently operating in the Pacific.

Asked about the Reuters report during a briefing, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the ship was preparing to return to port where it would be cleaned.

The Kidd is believed to be the only Navy ship currently at sea with coronavirus cases. Questions are likely to be raised about how the virus came onboard and why procedures before the ship's deployment did not detect or stop its spread.