Ukraine's foreign minister: Iran will hand over black boxes

Ukraine's foreign minister has announced that Iran has committed to handing over the black boxes found in the wreckage of a Ukrainian passenger jet shot down outside Tehran last week.Ukraine will attend in talks in London with five "grieving nations" to discuss possible legal action against Iran, after it emerged that Iranian forces accidentally hit the plane with a missile strike while firing at an American military base, in retaliation for the killing of IRGC Quds Force Qasem Soleimani by American forces.He added that the suggestion that the plane flew too close to a sensitive military site is "nonsense."