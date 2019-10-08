Unless EU compromises, then there will be a no-deal Brexit

Unless the European Union compromises and does a Brexit deal shortly, then the United Kingdom will leave without a deal, a senior Downing Street source said on Tuesday.



"If the EU doesn't do a deal shortly, then we leave without a deal," the source told Reuters. "We are leaving the European Union."

