Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Unless EU compromises, then there will be a no-deal Brexit

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 10:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

  Unless the European Union compromises and does a Brexit deal shortly, then the United Kingdom will leave without a deal, a senior Downing Street source said on Tuesday.

"If the EU doesn't do a deal shortly, then we leave without a deal," the source told Reuters. "We are leaving the European Union." 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
Belarus calls for U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings