May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Venezuelan generals among military officials recently jailed -rights group

By REUTERS
May 29, 2018 01:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



CARACAS - Two active generals with Venezuela's National Guard were part of a group of 15 military officials arrested around the time of the socialist-run nation's widely criticized May 20 presidential election, a local rights group said on Monday.



Generals Pedro Naranjo and Nelson Morales appeared on Sunday before a military tribunal at the Defense Ministry, according to Gonzalo Himiob of the Penal Forum group, who said the men were the highest-ranking recent detainees from the armed forces.



Scores of soldiers have been detained on accusations of conspiring against the leftist government of Nicolas Maduro or deserting. Penal Forum said there were now 355 "political prisoners" in total in Venezuela.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 29, 2018
Saudi-led coalition closing in on Yemen's Hodeidah port city

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut