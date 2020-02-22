Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York said on Friday they were deadlocked on the most serious criminal charges and suggested they were unanimous on the others leveled against the former Hollywood mogul.

Some legal experts said the jury's questions made it appear the seven men and five women were nearing a guilty verdict on at least one of the five counts against the producer of movies including The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love.

A source within Weinstein's defense team said speculation about the verdict would be "premature and a mistake."