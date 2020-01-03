Yemen government backs Soleimani's killing

The comment was posted on Twitter by Muammar al-Iryani, Information Minister of the internationally-recognized government, after the United States carried out an air strike in Iraq that killed Soleimani, architect of Iran’s military influence in the Middle East.

A Saudi-backed military alliance has been helping Yemen's government fight the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement for almost five years. Iran champions the Houthis as part of an array of anti-U.S. alliances across the region cultivated for years by Soleimani.

Yemen's Saudi-backed government on Friday said it considered the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani an important step to end conflict in the region.