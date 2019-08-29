Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's Abha airport -spokesman

By REUTERS
August 29, 2019 00:50
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with a cruise missile on Wednesday, the group's military spokesman said in a tweet.

Spokesman Yahya Saria said that the missile targeted plane hangars and led to air traffic being halted in the airport. There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities.The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said earlier that it intercepted a drone in the Yemeni airspace, fired from the Houthi- controlled capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.


August 29, 2019
U.S cyber attack disrupted Iranian ability to control tankers - report

By MAARIV ONLINE

