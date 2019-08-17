Yemen's Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia's Shayba oil field

DUBAI - Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it had attacked oil facilities at Shayba in Saudi Arabia with 10 drones, according to a tweet by the Iran-aligned movement's Masirah TV.



The facilities attacked included a refinery and oil storage, it said. Shayba is located in eastern Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation or comment.

