Yemen's Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia's Shayba oil field

By REUTERS
August 17, 2019 11:39
DUBAI - Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it had attacked oil facilities at Shayba in Saudi Arabia with 10 drones, according to a tweet by the Iran-aligned movement's Masirah TV.

The facilities attacked included a refinery and oil storage, it said. Shayba is located in eastern Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation or comment.


