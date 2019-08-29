Zehut's Moshe Feiglin expected to endorse Netanyahu on Thursday

Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin confirmed he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference on Thursday.



Feiglin, who gained a large following for his party but didn't pass the electoral threshold in the previous election-round, is expected to endorse Netanyahu, urging his supporters to cast their votes for the long-serving Israeli leader. Zehut's platform was unusual in the nation's politics as it openly called for less state-involvement in the public sector and legalizing cannabis consumption while sticking to a right-wing national agenda.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });