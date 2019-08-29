Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Zehut's Moshe Feiglin expected to endorse Netanyahu on Thursday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 29, 2019 14:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin confirmed he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference on Thursday.

Feiglin, who gained a large following for his party but didn't pass the electoral threshold in the previous election-round, is expected to endorse Netanyahu, urging his supporters to cast their votes for the long-serving Israeli leader. Zehut's platform was unusual in the nation's politics as it openly called for less state-involvement in the public sector and legalizing cannabis consumption while sticking to a right-wing national agenda. 


