Coronavirus epidemic could be pushed back with concerted approach - WHO

The epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus infection spreading around the world from China can be contained and controlled, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, but only with a concerted response by all the world's governments."We are calling on every country to act with speed, scale and clear-minded determination," the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a briefing at the U.N. health agency's Geneva headquarters.Tedros voiced concern that "some countries have either not taken this seriously enough, or have decided there is nothing they can do."He added: "This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops."