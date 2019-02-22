$1 m. granted to stop sexual harassment in Jewish workplaces

haredi women.
$1 million in grants were provided to promote women's leadership and to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination in Jewish spaces by the SafetyRespectEquity (SRE) Coalition.
The SRE Coalition, which represents over 100 Jewish organizations, funders, individuals and experts, aims to achieve organizational change and culture shift by galvanizing Jewish leaders to make these issues a priority in their institutions by the implementation of policies and training for all staff, by demonstrating intolerance towards inappropriate behavior, and by providing systems that enable victims and bystanders to report incidents.
The organization works to ensure the safety of Jewish workplaces and communal spaces by addressing sexual harassment, sexism and gender discrimination.
President of the US Jewish Portfolio at the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, Lisa Eisen, said that "these grants represent a diverse group of funders coming together to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination, ensuring [that] talented people will want to work and volunteer in the Jewish community now and in the future."
