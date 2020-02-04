The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
80 percent of US Jews say they are pro-Israel study finds

More than half of American Jews are nevertheless critical of Israeli policy, wit 39% saying PM Netanyahu’s support for US President Trump made them feel less connected to Israel.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 13:42
Flags of the United States and Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
The overwhelming majority of American Jews describe themselves as pro-Israel and similar numbers say their attachment to Israel is as strong or stronger than it was five years ago, according to a new survey.
The poll, conducted for the Ruderman Family Foundation by the Mellman Group on a sample of 2,500, US Jews, did find however that more than half of respondents defined themselves as pro-Israel but also critical of Israeli policy.
According to the survey, eight out of 10 Jews identified themselves as "pro-Israel," and 67 percent said they were “attached” or “very attached” to Israel on an emotional level.
Additionally, more than 70% of respondents said feel that their personal relationship with Israel is equal, or stronger, than it was five years ago.
Although 80% identified as pro-Israel, more than half of American Jews, some 57%, also identified as “pro-Israel but also critical of Israeli policy”. 
There was was a split between those who are critical of “some” policies, 28%, and those critical of “many” policies, 29%.
Less than a quarter (23%) are “Pro-Israel and supportive of the current Israeli government policies”.
Controversies over the Western Wall prayer rights and the lack of state recognized religious pluralism in Israel has generated intense debate amongst leaders in Israel and US Jewry, but the results of the new survey indicate that these issues have not had a huge impact on the affinity of US Jews to the Jewish state.
When asked about reasons for feeling less connected to Israel, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for President Trump and his policies” was at the top of the list with 39% saying that was “one of the most important reasons”, followed by the increasing power of the religious right in Israel (33%) and treatment of the Palestinians (25%) and settlements (24%).
Few saw a lack of “mutual understanding or shared values” as one of the most important reasons.
"It appears doomsday talks about an irreversible chasm between Israel and the American Jewish community were mistaken," said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation in response to the poll. 
"An overwhelming 80% of American Jews feel an attachment to Israel, including most non-affiliated and younger Jews. The time has come to diversify the discourse between the sides, bringing new faces and new ideas to the table. This relationship is more than politics and Jewish religious practices, and the conversation needs to reflect this simple reality.”
The survey also showed a clear link to community engagement and attachment to Israel. 
Among those who are “very engaged” in Jewish community organizations, 90% have an emotional attachment with Israel, and 67% say they are “very” attached.  
Of those who said they were “not at all engaged”, only 42% said they felt an attachment to Israel.


