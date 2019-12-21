The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Activists rally against antisemitism with JewBelong

“In response to the alt-right chanting ‘Jews will not replace us,’ we showed up today to say that no matter what, Jewish people belong here in America.”

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 12:54
Young Jewish activists rallying against antisemitism outside the Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University (photo credit: JEWBELONG TWITTER)
Young Jewish activists rallying against antisemitism outside the Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University
(photo credit: JEWBELONG TWITTER)
(photo credit: JEWBELONG TWITTER)
Young Jewish activists rallied against antisemitism and to celebrate Jewish pride outside of the Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. JewBelong, an online nonprofit that aims to help Jews feel pride in their Judaism, organized the rally, which operated under its slogan  “Two Jews running for President? It’s like Charlottesville never happened - the alt-right.”
“We were not here today to support any candidate. We were here to raise awareness about rising antisemitism, and JewBelong inspired us to celebrate Jewish pride in the most Jewish way possible, through humor,” said California State University, Northridge student, Joe Seidel in a JewBelong statement.


“It’s a dark time in America for the Jewish community. Antisemitism is greater than ever and we have a president who sees the good in neo-Nazis. With all the challenges facing Jews it’s imperative to put the joy in being Jewish front and center!,” said JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman.
“This is why JewBelong offers Jewish people and their allies free relevant, easy, beautiful Jewish content to live their best Jew-ish lives. We want everyone with a beating heart to stand against antisemitism and hate of any kind.”
Concern of antisemitism in the United States comes after the shooting in JC Kosher Supermarket in New Jersey that left six people dead. Additionally, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on government departments enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.


