Artist behind cartoon deemed antisemitic will not attend White House event

American cartoonist Ben Garrison, who had been invited to a White House social media summit, will not be attending the event following fierce objections by the ADL, Politico reported on Wednesday.
The objections were spurred by a cartoon Garrison created in which the Rothschild family is controlling George Soros and he in turn is controlling David Petraeus and H.R. McMaster, leading many to view it as the old antisemitic notion that Jews control governments behind the scenes.
In another the skull of war, with a Star of David for a nose, is seen chewing on Syria, invoking the idea Jews are behind the suffering and misery of war-torn nations.
Garrison also has on his social media site a cartoon in which former US president Barak Obama is drawn as a snake and a man wearing a Trump baseball hat is being forced to be quiet by Twitter. In another one, Trump is shown as Gulliver being pinned down by tiny figures of those who are against his policies.
He also shared a video in which it is claimed one should be able to criticize Soros and doing so does not make Garrison a Nazi or antisemitic.
“At least [U.S. President] Trump is giving private people effected by censorship…a seat at the table,” the video argues regarding the conference, “Trump’s approach is the liberal one here.”
In June the International New York Times ended the publishing of caricatures after it received criticism for a cartoon depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dog leading Trump, who was wearing a Jewish skullcap.
“Hate speech is hate speech, regardless of whether the person spewing it has met with the president,” said Madihha Ahussain, Muslim Advocates’ special counsel for anti-Muslim bigotry in relation to the Thursday summit.
“President Trump’s social media summit is a ruse designed to intimidate technology companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube into allowing bigoted and white nationalist hate content on their platforms,” he said in a press release.
“Enforcing basic standards of decency on social media isn’t censoring conservative speech,” the release claimed.
