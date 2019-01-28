Anger after anti-Israel activist addresses UK Holocaust memorial event

Leader of Britain's Respect party, George Galloway (L), and party candidate Yvonne Ridley (R) convas during a by-election in the Leicester South constituency in central England, July 15, 2004.
(photo credit: DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An anti-Israel activist who appeared at a memorial event in the UK over the weekend marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day has drawn the ire of Israeli supporters.
On Friday, Yvonne Ridley was one of the speakers at an event ahead of International Holocaust Memorial Day at the University College Union at Newcastle College. In just the past few months, Ridley – a writer and commentator – wrote that the pro-Israel lobby “weaponizes antisemitism” and that Israel is a “racist regime” which carries out a “genocidal ethnic cleansing of Palestine.” In the past, she has called Israel a “disgusting little watchdog of America that is festering in the Middle East,” and wrote that Israel is “on the path of reviving the policies of Adolf Hitler.”
Nevertheless, Ridley – who also once worked for Iranian state Press TV
– was invited to speak at the event alongside Labour MP Liz Twist and several other speakers. A flier for the event posted online shows that none of the five speakers at the event, titled “Torn From Home,” appear to have a connection to the Jewish community. The flier also featured the logo from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, which later disavowed and condemned the event.
After the event, Twist admitted it was a mistake to appear alongside Ridley.
“I can understand the anger in the UK Jewish community,” Twist told the British Jewish News. “It is absolutely right that Holocaust Memorial Day must be a day on which we learn from this genocide and work together to create a better future -- and not a time to whitewash or distort those terrible events. It was clearly a mistake on my part to take part in an event at which Yvonne Ridley was speaking, given her views, and I deeply regret that and the distress it has caused the Jewish community.”
Many others also spoke out against the inclusion of Ridley.
“Absolutely shameful and a gross insult to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust as well as the UK Jewish community,” wrote Simon Plosker, the managing editor of Honest Reporting, on Twitter. “Let’s also remember @yvonneridley was employed by Iranian @Presstvuk that published Holocaust denial on its website.”
Gabe Milne, the president of the Sheffield Jewish Society, tweeted that, “Yvonne Ridley is an antisemite... It’s disgusting that she has been allowed to speak at a Holocaust Memorial Day event.”
Gary Spedding, a pro-Palestinian activist who was denied entry to Israel earlier this month, also slammed Ridley’s appearance.
“Presence & platforming of Yvonne Ridley at a Holocaust Memorial event at @NCLCollege is outrageous,” he tweeted. “@nclcollUCU should be ashamed to have invited her at all. Completely inappropriate for her to deliver a speech and speak to students who wouldn’t be aware of her shameful past.”
In response to complaints on Twitter, Ridley wrote that “Calling me an anti-Semite is defamatory.” She threatened to sue several users, blocked others, said she never denied the Holocaust and called one critic a “toxic little worm.”
A spokeswoman for Newcastle College told The Jerusalem Post that “Newcastle College is firmly against bigotry of any kind. This event was organized by UCU representatives, independently of the College.”
The Newcastle College University College Union (UCU) has not responded to a request for comment as of press time.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>