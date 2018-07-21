Anger in Jewish world grows over detention of Conservative rabbi

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The outrage from the Jewish Diaspora over the detention and questioning of Conservative Rabbi Dov Hayun for conducting marriages outside the Chief Rabbinate continued to grow over the weekend as numerous organizations and leaders condemned the incident.



Hayun was detained Thursday morning following instructions issued by the Haifa Rabbinical Court to the Haifa Police to open an investigation into Hayun for violating the criminal code of the Law for Weddings and Divorce, which stipulates, in an 2015 amendment, that anyone conducting a wedding ceremony without registering it in the Chief Rabbinate is committing a criminal offense and is liable to two years in prison.





The Haifa Rabbinical Court also noted that one of the spouses in a wedding performed by Hayun was a mamzer, a status in Jewish law precluded from marriage, although marrying such people is not a criminal offense.Hayun said that he ruled that the spouse was not a mamzer and so married the couple, a ruling which the Haifa Rabbinical Court subsequently agreed with 18 months later.Thursday’s incident is the first time the law has been enforced.The Rabbinical Assembly of the Conservative Movement, the denomination's guiding rabbinical authority, said it was “outraged” by the incident and that the manner in which he was detained with the police knocking on his door at 5:30 in the morning was “shocking.”Rabbi Mikie Goldstein, RA Israel president, said it was"unthinkable that a rabbi in Israel should be arrested for officiating at a Jewish wedding 'according to the law of Moses and Israel.' And it is unthinkable that the state should dictate to its citizens how to believe, how to fulfill mitzvot or how to live their religious lives.”The UJA-Federation of New York also condemned the incident, with CEO Eric S. Goldstein saying the federation was“deeply disturbed” by the incident, and that it was “dramatically inconsistent with Israel’s promise as the home of the entire Jewish people, and its commitment to equality and respect for all its citizens.”The Masorti (Conservative) Movement in Israel is planning a demonstration to be held outside the Haifa Rabbinical Court in protest of the incident on Sunday at 13:00 during the Fast of Tisha B’Av, together with the Reform Movement in Israel, the Panim organization and other groups, where they will say the Mincha prayer service, read sections of the Eicha Megilla and the liturgical mourning prayers traditionally said on the fast.