The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

A new tool to monitor antisemitism online in France

Developed by the CRIF, the Online Antisemitism Observatory initiative found a total of 51,816 antisemitic online content posted in 2019.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 12:37
Politicians and religious leaders hold a banner reading 'France against racism and antisemitism' as they take part in a silent march through Paris in 2006 following the torture and killing of young Jewish victim Ilan Halimi. (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
Politicians and religious leaders hold a banner reading 'France against racism and antisemitism' as they take part in a silent march through Paris in 2006 following the torture and killing of young Jewish victim Ilan Halimi.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
Last week, in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Francis Kalifat, president the French Jewish representative body CRIF, emphasized the importance of online monitoring in the fight against antisemitism.
“In order to have a more complete picture of antisemitism in France, it was necessary to identify, quantify and qualify the hateful content present on the internet,” Kalifat said.
As such, Khalifat announced the launch of the Online Antisemitism Observatory initiative, a new tool that intends to analyze all hateful contents online. The idea, said Kalifat in Le Figaro, is to observe social media in order to "present a fairer picture of what antisemitism is" in France, "which cannot only be measured by the number of complaints filed."
The new project required over 600 hours of work, looking for antisemitic online content from over 600 million sources.
"It's the first time we managed to build a tool that allows to capture everything that circulates on the Internet," said Brice Teinturier, CEO of the research institute IPSOS, CRIF's partner for this project.
The Observatory found a total of 51,816 antisemitic online content in 2019, 63% of them on Twitter and 17% on Facebook. The findinds were classified into four categories, according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism: explicit expressions of anti-Jewish hated (38%), holocaust denial (13%), hatred towards the State of Israel (39%) and stereotypes and conspiracy theories (52%).
While the Observatory is focusing on antisemitism at the moment, the CRIF intends to develop the tool to also analyze homophobia, racism, anti-Muslim or anti-Christian contents.
Over the past few years, antisemitism has increased across Europe. On Monday, the European Jewish Association revealed the results of its survey conducted in different European countries. Among the findings, the survey shows that 1 in 5 Europeans think that “Jews exploit Holocaust victimhood for their own needs,” and that about 25% claim that Israel’s policies make them understand why some people hate Jews.
France is one of the most affected countries in Europe by the rise of antisemitism. In the pat decade, there were several notable attacks in France, including the murder of a teacher and three pupils at the Otzar HaTorah school in Toulouse in 2012, the murder of four in the attack on the Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris in 2015, and the murder of Sarah Halimi in 2017. According to Le Figaro, there was a 27% increase in antisemitic incidents between 2018 and 2019, and French records mention that there were 444 antisemitic incidents in 2011-2019.


Tags france social media antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by