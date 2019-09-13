AJC marks one year since Pittsburgh shooting with #ShowUpForShabbat

Mourners attend a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh on October 28, 2018, a day after 11 worshipers were shot dead at the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh. (photo credit: CATHAL MCNAUGHTON/REUTERS)

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) is calling on all people irrespective of religious orientation to go to synagogues for Shabbat on October 25-26, marking the first anniversary of the tragedy at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.



During a Shabbat service on October 27 2018 a lone shooter entered the house of worship and opened fire, murdering eleven people and injuring seven.

The initiative, started under the hashtag #ShowUpForShabbat, was started as a response to the tragic massacre, as well as the shooting at the Chabad of Poway six months later.“The sanctity of Jewish houses of worship, the sense of American Jewish security, changed dramatically after these fatal terror attacks,” said AJC CEO David Harris in a press release. “But the outpouring of support from political and religious leaders, as well as participation in #ShowUpForShabbat, was energizing, demonstrating Americans’ determination to come together to fight hate, in this case hatred of Jews."The initiative was the single largest expression of solidarity towards Jews in US history. Over 250 million people used #ShowUpForShabbat on social media, and millions more went to synagogues throughout the country and across the world.“One year later, we wish to remember the victims of maniacal hatred and unite with people of good will in the struggle against rising antisemitism,” said Harris. “When our core values as a nation are tested by the attacks on Pittsburgh and Poway synagogues, and assaults on Jews elsewhere, we stand united with all who are determined to ensure that love triumphs over hate, good over evil, unity over division. That’s our America.”For more information, visit: www.ajc.org/showupforshabbat.

