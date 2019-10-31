Former Labour MP joins House of Lords, becomes antisemitism adviser

Former Labour MP John Mann was inducted into the House of Lords on Tuesday as the new independent antisemitism adviser.



Lord Mann previously served in the House of Commons, but resigned and accusing party leader Jeremy Corbyn of "giving the green light to antisemites," and asked him to resign "for the good of the Labour Party." He then promised to focus more on antisemitism.

It will be an honour to be one of the members to introduce @LordJohnMann into the @UKHouseofLords later today. Thank you for all you have done and all you will continue to do on behalf of us all. https://t.co/J0BRo0RsRb — Rabbi Sacks (@rabbisacks) October 29, 2019

The former MP has long been an advocate against antisemitism, and previously served as chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism. He has called it "the worst of racisms" and has warned that the greatest danger they have is that they might understate the severity of antisemitism.In that capacity, Lord Mann, along with many other MPs, including Jewish ones, received numerous insulting and threatening messages , which he attributed to supporters of Corbyn.“I have very serious concerns about Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters,” Mann said in an interview with the Sunday Press. “I’ve received some vicious antisemitic abuse... I have been described as a servant of the Israeli prime minister, a Nazi Zionist, a Zionist scumbag. This is all because I chair the All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism.”He was created on October 28 as Baron Mann, of Holbeck Moor in the City of Leeds, and was inducted the next day as a crossbench peer by Lord Clarke of Hampstead and by the former UK chief rabbi, Lord Jonathan Sacks. Prior to the induction, Lord Sacks tweeted that it would be an honor to induct the newest member of the House of Lords, adding: "Thank you for all you have done and all you will continue to do on behalf of us all."Lord Mann will serve as a life peer, but will be non-affiliated while still maintaining his Labour Party membership.

