A dedicated office to combating hate crimes will be created in France after over 100 Jewish graves were vandalized at a cemetery near Strasbourg, according to Deutsche Welle.About 107 graves were painted with swastikas and the like at the cemetery, which is known for housing Karl Marx's ancestors, on Tuesday night. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that "there is hatred on our national territory.""Jews are and make France," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on his Twitter page following the attack. "Those who attack them, even their graves, are not worthy of the idea we have of France."He concluded that antisemitism will be fought "until our dead can sleep in peace."The grand rabbi of Strasbourg, Harold Abraham Weill, said, "You will never wipe away our memory or our identity, neither with your paint or whatever you use."