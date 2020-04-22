The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
German intel agency probes anti-Israel magazine for ‘right-wing extremism’

Editor-in-chief welcomed by former antisemitic Iranian president Ahmadinejad

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
APRIL 22, 2020 15:58
BERLIN – Germany’s federal intelligence agency announced last month that it launched a probe into the magazine Compact because it allegedly spreads xenophobia and conspiracy theories.
The president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, said: "We have also declared Compact-Magazin GmbH a suspected case. The magazine uses revisionist, conspiracy theory and xenophobic motives.”
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is the rough equivalent of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).
Haldenwang’s remarks about Compact took place at press conference on Germany's current “fight against right-wing extremism.”
Iran’s former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad welcomed the editor-in-chief of Compact, Jürgen Elsässer, during a 2012 formal state visit in Tehran.
Elsässer issued a “congratulatory” wish to Ahmadinejad on his reelection in 2009. Iranian democrats protested the result of the election at the time because it was reportedly marred with widespread fraud and misconduct.
In the same year, Elsässer expressed support for the annual Iranian-regime sponsored Al-Quds Day rally in Germany, which calls for the destruction of the Jewish state and is attended by Hezbollah activists, supporters of Iran’s mullah regime and neo-Nazis.
Compact is a monthly magazine that started in 2010. Elsässer said the magazine has a circulation of 40,000, according to a Spiegel report. 
Two Germans authors, Kevin Culina and Jonas Fedders, analyzed the level of antisemitism in Compact between 2010 and March 2015. The authors noted that conspiratorial thinking plays a central role in Compact, including the use of the term “Israel-Lobby” in an antisemitic way to explain what happens behind the curtains of power politics, according to an article in the German Social Democratic Party publication Vorwärts.
The Vorwärts article said that even if Jews are not explicitly mentioned, Compact repeatedly takes up thought patterns that are "structurally similar to the logic of antisemitism in its specific reasoning,” according to Culina and Fedders, adding that  Anti-Americanism is just as much a part of this as “personalizing and moralizing criticism of capitalism,” which is a basis for Nazi ideology.
Compact’s editorial team, according to Culian and Fedders, employ such alleged antisemitic codes: "East Coast Establishment," "British-American Capital" and "Financial Vampirism.”
Culian and Fedders wrote that in nearly every edition of Compact, “the mere existence of the Jewish state is attacked.”
The Vorwärts journalist Paul Starzmann wrote that the two authors assess that Compact’s articles are not about “objective criticism of Israel's government policy. The line with antisemitism was far crossed: the State of Israel was demonized, its right to exist questioned and the country was often equated with the Third Reich.”
The academics Marc Grimm and Bodo Kahmann arrived at a similar conclusion in a 2017 study. They termed Compact a “right-wing extremist” magazine and the "journalistic flagship of antisemitic Israel-hatred and Anti-Americanism in Germany.”
Compact launched a campaign to free the convicted neo-Nazi Beate Zschäpe, a member of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), a neo-Nazi terrorist organization, who in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison.
She was part of the NSU’s murder spree involving in the killing of nine immigrants of Turkish, Greek and Kurdish descent, and a German policewoman. The murders took place between 2000 and 2006.
Elsässer declined to respond to Jerusalem Post press queries.


