German neo-Nazi parties aggressively push boycott of Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Two neo-Nazi parties are stoking the flames of BDS, a sanctions campaign targeting Israel that was classified as antisemitic in May by the German federal parliament. A third neo-Nazi party attacked Israel on Twitter.



The party Die Rechte (The Right) used an election poster for the weekend's EU parliament vote stating: "Boycott Israel. Stop ethnic cleansing."

Dass die Nazis jetzt schon die Propagandagrafik der vorgeblichen Palästinenserfreunde um Hecht-Galinski, Melzer und Todenhöfer plakatieren, sagt ja nun auch einiges über letztere aus. Made my day! pic.twitter.com/IUyEar2fXy — Claudio Casula (@shlomosapiens) May 28, 2019

The neo-Nazi party's election poster also said "Stop land robbery and expulsion: 8 million Palestinians want their land back." The poster also showed maps alleged losses of Palestinian territory over the decades.BDS is an abbreviation for the Boycott, Sanctions, Divestment campaign targeting Israel.The Right used a second election poster that invoked the 19th century antisemitic German historian Heinrich von Treitschke.The Right replaced Treitschke's slogan "The Jews are our misfortune!" with "Israel is our misfortune!"Ursula Haverbeck, 90, serves as The Right's chairwoman. She is currently serving a two-year sentence for Holocaust denial, which is a criminal offense in Germany.The newly released intelligence report from the southern German state of Bavaria cited the BDS activities of the neo-Nazi party The Third Way. According to a review of the May Bavarian intelligence report by The Jerusalem Post, "The Third Way spreads on its website recommended actions to boycott Israel." The intelligence document noted that The Third Way "recommends that [Israeli] products be boycotted and participation in events against the 'criminal genocidal measures of the Zionists in the Middle East."'The Bavarian intelligence agency wrote that the neo-Nazi party The Third Way urged a no vote for "pro-Zionist parties."The third German neo-Nazi Party, the National Democratic Party (NPD) previously called for a boycott of Israel. In 2009, Jürgen Rieger, a Holocaust denier and then-deputy chairman of the NPD, called on Germans to boycott Israel. According to the Bavarian intelligence report, the NPD federal association commented on the 70th year existence of Israel with the statement on May 14: "Israel is and remains the enemy of all peoples who struggle for national and social liberation."While The Right, The Third Way, and the NPD did not enter the EU parliament, the parties NPD and The Third Way did receive substantial votes on the regional and municipal levels. In the municipality of Gemeinde Reinhardtsdorf-Schöna near the city of Dresden in the state of Saxony, the NPD had the second best voter result.The Third Way entered the town council in Plauen, Saxony. The Post reported on The Third Way's links to Hezbollah and the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad in 2017. As a result of a Post investigative series in 2019, the online payments services PayPal and leetchi closed the accounts of The Third Way.Uri Bollag contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



