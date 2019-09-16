Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Indianapolis police investigating flyers called ‘anti-Semitic in nature’

The flyers were posted on several Jewish institutions in Indianapolis, police is providing additional patrols

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 16, 2019 04:37
Swastika painted on Rio Jewish Club

Swastika painted on Rio Jewish Club. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/ GLOBO TV)

Flyers described as “anti-Semitic in nature” were posted on several Jewish institutions in Indianapolis.

The flyers were discovered on Friday morning, according to local reports.

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council said in a statement that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was notified of the incident and that it had opened an investigation. The police are classifying it as a “bias crime,” according to the statement.

The Jewish institutions opened as usual and police provided additional patrols, according to the statement.

“The Jewish community in Indianapolis has well-established and open lines of communication with the Office of Homeland Security, IMPD, and the Marion County Sheriff. Organizations remain vigilant and responsible to all incidents regardless of severity,” the statement also said.

The statement and news report did not specify what about the flyers was anti-Semitic.

The JCRC said that it has “noted an increase in anti-Semitism in the greater Indianapolis area.”

In August, a swastika was drawn on the wall of a dorm room at the University of Indianapolis shared by twin Israeli sisters.


