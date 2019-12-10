Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew

A 31-year-old Israeli student was attacked by two unknown individuals at the Paris metro on Tuesday after he was heard speaking with his father on the phone in Hebrew.The student boarded the metro at the Château d'Eau station, while two men who heard his conversation began shouting, cursing and threatening him. One of them proceeded to attack him until the Israeli lost his consciousness.determined that Anti-Zionism is a form of antisemitism, while more than 100 tombstones were desecrated with antisemitic text and swastikas at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France, near Strasbourg.A passerby called an ambulance that transferred him to the hospital, while the two individuals fled the scene."Unfortunately it is dangerous to identify as a Jew on the streets of the world, enough with the hatred towards Jews. I demand world leaders to show zero-tolerance to antisemitism," said Yaakov Hagoel, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and the Head of the Department for Israel & Countering Antisemitism.Last week, France’s National Assembly