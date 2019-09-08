Israeli students violently assaulted in Warsaw

Several Israeli students in Warsaw on a semester abroad were violently assaulted in the Polish capital in the early hours of Saturday morning. They were allegedly attacked by a group of Arab youths. Two students were hospitalized following the event.



The brother of one of the victims posted a detailed report about the incident on Facebook, and the Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it is aware of the attack and that the Israeli consul in Warsaw is dealing with the incident.

According to Barak Kashpizky, his brother Yotam came to the assistance of a group of his friends also on the study program who were attacked by a group of “Arabic speakers,” after they left a night club in the city at 4am Saturday morning.The assailants first asked the group if they were Israeli. When the students answered in the affirmative, they were attacked and cursed with phrases such as “f**k Israel.”The assailants then violently assaulted the Israelis. Kashpizky had already left the scene in a taxi, but when he saw what happened he exited his car and rushed to assist his friends.According to his brother Barak’s Facebook post, one of the assailants punched Yotam in the face and he lost consciousness. Barak speculated that the assailant used a knuckle-duster given the serious injuries Yotam sustained and the fact that he was knocked unconscious.Pictures Barak posted on Facebook of his brother showed him with a bloodied face and nose, and a closed eye.Yotam was taken to hospital and treated for a broken nose and eye socket and will be arriving back in Israel shortly.

