Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Literature prize jury in Germany reconsidering honoring BDS-supporter

The prize, named for the Jewish Nobel Prize-winning German-born poet and playwright Nelly Sachs (1891-1970) recognizes authors who champion “tolerance, respect and reconciliation.”

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA
September 13, 2019 00:47
1 minute read.
BDS

BDS. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The jury for the Nelly Sachs literature prize in the city of Dortmund is reconsidering its decision to honor an author who supports the anti-Israel boycott movement.

An announcement is expected soon regarding the planned honor for British author Kamila Shamsie, Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday.

The prize, named for the Jewish Nobel Prize-winning German-born poet and playwright Nelly Sachs (1891-1970) recognizes authors who champion “tolerance, respect and reconciliation.” The 15,000-euro prize, or about $16.5 thousand, is presented every two years.



Shamsie, born in Pakistan, was slated to receive the prize for work that “builds bridges between societies.”



But Shamsie supports the anti-Israel BDS movement, which the German Bundestag declared in a resolution last spring to be anti-Semitic. Several German cities had already passed laws barring any official support for the movement.



Shamsie has refused to have her works published in Israel, and reiterated her support for the boycott movement on Wednesday.



The prize jury said Thursday that it was reconsidering its choice, and Shamsie herself urged the city to nominate someone else, according to Spiegel magazine. The city administration said in a statement that the jury had not known of Shamsie’s political views during its deliberations.



Past winners of the Nelly Sachs prize include Margaret Atwood, Rafik Schami, Christa Wolf and Milan Kundera.



The ruhrbarone blog was the first to question the planned award.


Related Content

September 12, 2019
World Zionist Organization hosts first congress in Chile on antisemitism

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut