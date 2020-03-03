The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

London councillor to Labour Party: Drop 'zero-tolerance' to antisemitism

The constituency's MP, David Lammy, slammed the amendment and came out in support of the Jewish Labour members that also spoke out against it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2020 19:11
MP David Lammy with Tottenham Labour Party members and others. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MP David Lammy with Tottenham Labour Party members and others.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A councillor from the London borough of Haringey has asked that the Tottenham Constituency Labour Party (CLP) should remove a clause from a motion stating that the party should adopt a "zero-tolerance policy on antisemitism," The Jewish Chronicle reported.
The request came from Councillor Noah Tucker, and added that the CLP's motion on Jew-hatred should also drop the claim that antisemitism “leads to a perception of complacency and collusion with antisemitism that is not without foundation” when the claims are not handled properly.
Another request included in the amendment was that the CLP should not outsource the party's disciplinary process regarding antisemitism to an independent body, the newspaper said. This was one of the 10 pledges that the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the main representative group for British Jewry, asked Labour leadership candidates to uphold.
“It is not antisemitic… to describe Israel, its policies or the circumstances around its foundation as racist because of their discriminatory impact” or “to support a settlement other than a ‘2 state solution’ of the Israel-Palestine conflict,” the amendment read, The Jewish Chronicle reported.
The constituency's MP, David Lammy, slammed the amendment and came out in support of the Jewish Labour members that also spoke out against it.
“David unequivocally rejects this amendment and stands by the Jewish Labour members who spoke out against it in the meeting,” his spokesperson said, according to The Jewish Chronicle.
“He believes that the broad sweep of Labour members in his constituency, who were not at the meeting, would also disagree with the amendment.”
Tucker, who once ran a far-left website called 21st Century Socialism, has made controversial comments regarding antisemitism within the Labour Party before.
In 2019, Tucker spoke about the party's punishment of former MP Chris Williamson, who said that the party was "too apologetic" regarding antisemitism. Williamson was punished “for the crime of speaking of the truth,” Tucker said at the time.


Tags UK Labour Party antisemitism Labour party labour antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by