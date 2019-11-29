The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malmo municipality sets up $2m. fund to fight antisemitism

The government is planning to hold an international conference on fighting antisemitism in Malmo and plans to open a Holocaust museum in the Swedish city.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 04:50
 The Swedish city of Malmo will allocate some $2 million to initiatives to protect its Jewish community from antisemitism.

Malmo, a city where one third of the population is from Muslim countries, is home to several hundred Jews and has dozens of antisemitic incidents annually.

Among the initiatives proposed by the city’s officials are educational programs in schools to uproot racism against Jews, promotion of Jewish culture, and a study to gauge the public’s perception of Jews, Ynet reported.

The population of the Swedish city has dropped over the past 10 years from 3,000 to 1,500, according to the report.

In June, two philanthropists – one Jewish and one not – donated more than $4 million to security for Jews in Malmo.



