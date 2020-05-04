The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

‘Merkel worse than Hitler, envoy Israeli spy,' says antisemitic Iran paper

German commissioner to combat antisemitism tells 'Post': "There is no space for Iran-backed terror in our country'

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MAY 4, 2020 17:35
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019 (photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2019
(photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS)
BERLIN – The Iranian paper Vatan-e Emrooz (Homeland Today) on Monday lashed out in an antisemitic diatribe against German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the federal republic’s ambassador to Tehran for Berlin’s ban of the Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah.
The main headline of the article reads “Zionist Spy” and shows a picture of Germany’s ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Michael Klor-Berchtold.
A separate headline on the front page declares: “Merkel worse than Hitler.”
Homeland Today is a full-color daily broadsheet that is operated by Mehrdad Bazrpash – an ally of Iran’s former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad .
Bazrpash was a former head of the violently repressive student Basij organization branch at Sharif University of Technology.
The paper’s publication started prior to the fraudulent 2009 Iranian presidential election.
According to Homeland Today’s article, Klor-Berchtold is a German federal intelligence service spy with “suspicious” ties to Tel Aviv and he should be severely dealt with.
Iran’s regime frequently raises bogus accusations alleging for example, without evidence, that foreign diplomats, especially from the United Kingdom, are spies, as well as charging Iranian Jews and Iranian Baha'is with being covert agents.
The daily reported about the formation of a “German-Zionist cabal" that has "representatives inside German political establishment and instructs Germany on how to behave."
Homeland Today said Germany’s arrest of the Vienna-based Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi should be contested. Assadi was implicated in a plot to blow up a meeting of Iranian diplomats in 2018 in Paris. German authorities arrested Assadi in Bavaria in 2018.
The paper’s tone and language mirrored articles in the propaganda newspaper Daily Kayhan, which is run by the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. Kayhan wrote in the same edition that the “Holocaust was a fraud."
Homeland Today wrote that the German government’s move to ban Hezbollah has taken place by order of the Zionist regime.
The Daily Kayhan published an article titled “Germany blacklisted Hezbollah out of fear” on Saturday, citing a commentary from the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Hussein Shariatmadari, who wrote: Berlin is effectively "in rent for the Zionists.”
After the German government outlawed the Iranian-backed terrorist movement Hezbollah within the federal republic’s borders on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry slammed Berlin.
A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that Tehran “strongly condemns the German government’s blacklisting of the Lebanese Hezbollah as a measure serving the objectives of the US and the Zionist regime of Israel.”

Uwe Becker, the commissioner of the Hessian federal state government for Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism in Germany, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday: "When the Iranian regime threatens Germany because of its ban on the terrorist organization Hezbollah, Tehran again shows its real face. Germany should answer straight and make clear, that there is no space for Iran-backed terror in our country. Tehran supports international terrorism, the Iranian regime permanently threatens to destroy and erase Israel, Tehran is denying the Holocaust. Tehran is attacking Israel with its guards from Syrian ground, with its support of Hezbollah in Lebanon and with its support of terrorism from the Gaza Strip. "
Becker, who also serves as president of the German-Israeli Friendship Society, added that "If Germany takes its raison d'état seriously, it must immediately freeze its relations with Iran and send a clear and unequivocal signal to the Iranian leadership. It is not a question of a policy against the Iranian people, who are even deprived of important freedom rights by their own government, but of a clear position towards the political leadership in Tehran."
In 2008, Merkel famously declared in the Knesset that Israel's security interests are part of Germany's security interests and Israel's national security is "non-negotiable" for her government. Merkel's pledge to Israel has been defined as raison d'état, or reason for being for her country and Israel..
Becker said  "this raison d'état is above possible economic interests and the threatening words of criticism by the Iranian Regime towards Germany are absolutely unacceptable."


Tags Iran germany angela merkel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by