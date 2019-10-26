Moment of silence to be held on anniversary of Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Pause with Pittsburgh, a moment of silence in memory of the lives lost in the mass shooting in the Tree of Life synagogue.. (photo credit: JEWISH FEDERATIONS OF NORTH AMERICA)

Thousands of people around the world will be stopping in place and taking a collective moment of remembrance, titled "Pause with Pittsburgh," in honor of those who were killed in the vicious synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh one year before.



The attack on the Tree of Life synagogue was the most brutal antisemitic attack in the history of the United States. A sum of 11 people were killed and seven were injured during the mass shooting, which took place during the synagogue's Shabbat services.

"Nothing can turn back time and erase what happened a year ago in Pittsburgh – but we as a society can choose to stand together, stronger, more determined and thus demonstrate our tremendous resilience," said Eric Fingerhat, chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).The moment of silence will be on October 27 at 5 p.m. EST, meaning that it will be midnight in Israel.The date October 27 is recognized as the remembrance day for those who were killed in the attack that same date. The Jewish community of Pittsburgh asked that people turn to social media to commemorate the terrible incident."We must focus on what we are best at, doing good, and building and preserving our strong and stable community that brings together different people," said Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Directors of JFNA.Former US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ira Forman shared the following statement during the weekend, the anniversary of the attack: "The future for Jews and all Americans does not have to be one of accepting increasing levels of violence generated by hate and xenophobia. We can dedicate ourselves to protecting all of our citizens and strengthening our democratic and pluralistic institutions."She continued, "This weekend, as we commemorate a solemn anniversary and mourn those who lost their lives, individuals and organizations across the country will recommit themselves to taking immediate, meaningful action to ending the scourge of antisemitism and defending the human rights of people of all faiths, and none. From leading marches and public demonstrations, to conducting outreach and education, to engaging in the hard work of combating hatred, all of us have a role to play in this important, necessary work. It is vital that we each do our part."

