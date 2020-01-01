The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

NYPD: 33% arrested for antisemitic crimes in 2019 were black, 60% white

This represents a similar rate to that in 2018, when of the 69 arrests made for antisemitic hate crimes, 40 of those arrested, or 57%, were white, and 25 of those arrested, or 36%, were black.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 1, 2020 18:52
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Statistics from the New York Police Department for the first three quarters of 2019 show that there have been 45 arrests for anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City, 15 of whom were African American, some 33 percent, with the majority, 60%, committed by white individuals.
This represents a similar rate to that in 2018, when of the 69 arrests made for antisemitic hate crime in New York, 40 of those arrested, or 57%, were white, and 25 of those arrested, or 36%, were black.
The African American population in New York City is approximately 25%, while whites account for 44% of the city’s residents.
In the first three quarters of 2019, there were 166 complaints of anti-Jewish hate incidents out of a total of 309 hate incidents of all kinds, meaning antisemitic attacks comprise 54% of all hate crimes in New York despite the fact that Jewish population is only 13% of the city’s residents.
The NYPD does not provide information on the ethnic background of alleged perpetrators in hate crime complaints.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, former longtime Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said that there is “a problem with many young people in the black community, but not just young people.”
He pointed to antisemitic comments made by Joan Terrell-Paige, a member of the Jersey City Board of Education, following the Jersey City antisemitic shooting, who alleged that “brutes of the Jewish community” had “waved bags of money” at black homeowners, and alleged that “six rabbis were accused of selling body parts.”
And Hikind also noted that members of the Hudson County Democratic Black Caucus representing elected officials at the state, county, and local levels in New Jersey said that while it did not agree with “the delivery of the statement” made by Terrell-Paige, the said that the issues she raised “must be addressed and should be a topic of a larger conversation,” between the African American and Jewish communities.
“This is unreal,” said Hikind.
“This to me indicates something much deeper at play. Whatever it is we shouldn’t be afraid to discuss it.”
Alexander Rosemberg, the Anti-Defamation League’s Director of Community Affairs for the New York and New Jersey Region, said that “rhetoric from high levels of leadership on the right and left” have created a permissive atmosphere for “individuals to speak and act in a certain way.”
And he said that “age-old tensions,” such as those witnessed in the 1991 Crown Heights riots in Brooklyn New York in 1991, in which Jews were attacked by black neighborhood residents after a black child was struck and killed by a vehicle in the motorcade of Chabad leader Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.
Rosemberg added that some of these tensions are a result of the Jewish and black communities  living together side by side, as well as online and social media hate which he said was a cocktail that has fueled antisemitism and other forms of hatred.
He said that the situation in Brooklyn where there have been dozens of attacks against Jews in the community was “disheartening,” and that the ADL has been “trying to do outreach to the Afro-Caribbean community in Brooklyn specifically.”
He noted that two months ago the ADL announced an increase in our education programming in Brooklyn “specifically because we saw the highest number of assaults there.”
He also said that the ADL has taken church pastors from Jersey City to Poland to see the to the Nazi death camps “in order to facilitate bridge building and dialogue so that these tensions can be dialed down.”
Rosemberg said however that the ADL was concerned about antisemitism in specific neighborhoods in New York and New Jersey and not necessarily about antisemitism amongst specific communities.
He insisted that the suspects in each antisemitic incident could have different motivation, noting that in many cases the motive was unclear.
Rosemberg pointed specifically to the Jersey City shooting as an incident where the antisemitic, and anti-White, motivation of the two assailants was clear, as were those of the white supremacist perpetrators in Poway and Pittsburgh.
But he said that in many other cases, perpetrators did not leave such clear indications as to their motivation and that therefore assumptions about the nature of the attack should not be made.
“When someone issues a manifesto before they enter synagogue, or before they walk into a Walmart in El Paso, Texas then people will call that out too. It becomes murky when the perpetrator has not expressed a clear ideology,” said Rosemberg.
“We need to understand that each perpetrator needs to be evaluated clearly for their intentions,” he added, saying that two antisemitic incidents in Brooklyn over the last two weeks were committed by people who were mentally unstable.


Tags new york city antisemitism NYPD
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by