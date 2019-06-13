Roman Abramovich gives $5m. to Jewish Agency for fight against antisemitism

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Russian oligarch and philanthropist Roman Abramovich has given $5m. to the Jewish Agency for Israel to assist in its efforts to combat antisemitism around the world.



Abramovich, who also has Israeli citizenship, gave his donation due to rising antisemitism in Europe, the US, and beyond and will be used by JAFI’s “International Unit,” which engages in various operations and activities to combat antisemitism.

Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in the UK, France, the rest of Europe and in the US in recent years, including increasing numbers of violent attacks, which has heightened the need for better monitoring, intelligence and security measures for Jewish communities across the globe.Abramovich himself has not commented on his gift, but JAFI chairman Isaac Herzog praised him for his financial assistance.“Jewish communities around the world are coping with record numbers of dangerous, antisemitic attacks. I applaud Roman Abramovich for taking strong initiative to combat antisemitism and am grateful for his contribution to the Jewish Agency’s efforts to ensure Jews are safe in their communities around the world” said Herzog.“Unfortunately, as I’ve said after too many recent attacks, Jews are once again unsafe on the streets of Europe. It’s a fact. I continue to urge global leaders to unite in a joint and organized effort to fight anti-Semitism and all forms of hate crimes.”Abramovich, famous for owning the UK’s Chelsea football club and for a fortune estimated at $13b. according to Forbes, was granted Israeli citizenship in May 2018, following a long delay in the renewal of his UK visa making his residency in Britain impossible.Israeli passport holders are able to stay in the UK for up to six months without a visa, although they are not able to work without obtaining a work visa.Tensions between the UK and Russia increased significantly following the poisoning by suspected Russian agents of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, UK in March 2018.This led the British government to tighten restrictions specifically for wealthy foreign citizens wishing to obtain its “Tier 1 investor” visa which grants citizens of any country a UK visa on condition they invest £2m. in UK companies.Abramovich has donated some $500m. to Jewish causes, especially in Russia and Israel, and more than $2.5b. in overall charitable donations.

