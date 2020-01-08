The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ukrainian Jewish student’s dorm vandalized in suspected hate crime

Swastikas, pentagrams and a Star of David were daubed on the walls.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
JANUARY 8, 2020 09:42
V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, Ukraine. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, Ukraine.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The dorm of a Jewish student in Ukraine was vandalized with antisemitic etchings.
The student at Kharkiv’s V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, who was identified only as Vladislav, discovered the vandalism on Dec. 30, the news site 057.ua reported Monday.
The etchings on the wall included “Ave Satan” and far-right symbols. The intruders also drew swastikas, pentagrams and a Star of David, according to photos of the scene provided on the website jewishnews.com.ua.
The perpetrators did not steal anything except the alleged victim’s Bible, the report said. The student reportedly works for a Jewish organization in Kharkiv.
The United Jewish Community of Ukraine, one of several umbrella groups representing the Jewish community, reportedly filed a criminal complaint with the police.


Tags ukraine students antisemitism
