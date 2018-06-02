Argentinian prosecutor Nisman was murdered, court confirms

Argentinian prosecutor Alberto Nisman was murdered and did not commit suicide, the Federal Court of Buenos Aires ruled on Friday on an appeal against a lower court ruling, El Pais reported.



Nisman was found dead with a single bullet to the head on January 18, 2015, just days after he filed a 300-page document accusing then-president Cristina Fernandez Kirchner of covering up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.





The ruling upheld a decision made in December last year by Federal Judge Julián Ercolini.The motive for Nisman’s murder was directly linked to the allegations that Kirchner tried to cover-up Tehran’s involvement in the AMIA bombing that left 85 people dead, the judges ruled.In its ruling, the court told the lower-court judges to focus on the criminal investigation “with the speed and seriousness that such a grave fact imposes.”In the December ruling, Ercolini said there was sufficient proof to conclude the shot to the head that killed Nisman in January 2015 was not self-inflicted, saying, “Nisman’s death could not have been a suicide.”In March, it was confirmed that Kirchner, now a senator, would be put on trial for the alleged cover-up along with 11 other former government officials.