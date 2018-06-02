June 02 2018
|
Sivan, 19, 5778
|
Argentinian prosecutor Nisman was murdered, court confirms

The motive for Nisman’s murder was directly linked to the allegations that Kirchner tried to cover-up Tehran’s involvement in the AMIA bombing that left 85 people dead, the judges ruled.

By REUTERS
June 2, 2018 22:30
1 minute read.
Alberto Nisman

Alberto Nisman . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Argentinian prosecutor Alberto Nisman was murdered and did not commit suicide, the Federal Court of Buenos Aires ruled on Friday on an appeal against a lower court ruling, El Pais reported.

Nisman was found dead with a single bullet to the head on January 18, 2015, just days after he filed a 300-page document accusing then-president Cristina Fernandez Kirchner of covering up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

The ruling upheld a decision made in December last year by Federal Judge Julián Ercolini.

The motive for Nisman’s murder was directly linked to the allegations that Kirchner tried to cover-up Tehran’s involvement in the AMIA bombing that left 85 people dead, the judges ruled.

In its ruling, the court told the lower-court judges to focus on the criminal investigation “with the speed and seriousness that such a grave fact imposes.”

In the December ruling, Ercolini said there was sufficient proof to conclude the shot to the head that killed Nisman in January 2015 was not self-inflicted, saying, “Nisman’s death could not have been a suicide.”

In March, it was confirmed that Kirchner, now a senator, would be put on trial for the alleged cover-up along with 11 other former government officials.


