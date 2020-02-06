The German city Bochum branch of the student ecology movement Fridays for Future formed by the Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thungberg and an organization devoted to fighting Nazism kicked the pro-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Marxist-Leninist Party in Germany out of their alliances due to the party's misconduct, including allegedly tearing down a placard against antisemitism.The ouster of the party that defends the terrorist organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine took place in late January and early February. The student ecology organization Fridays for Future, which was started by Thungberg in 2018, claimed that the Marxist-Leninists activists tore down a placard stating “against every form of antisemitism" at a demonstration in Germany, according to a report in the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel.The students said the party members were disrupting their protests for the environment. The Marxist-Leninist party “misuses [Friday for Futures] for their purposes and without consideration and respect for the organizers,” wrote the young students in a statement.The Tagesspiegel reported that supporters of the Marxist-Leninist party attempted to intimidate a 14-year-old student in the city of Dortmund at a Fridays for Future event. Fridays for Future is run by students who strike for the environment. The paper reported inappropriate behavior from the Marxist-Leninist party in at least 35 German cities where students protested to protect the climate. A spokesman for the Marxist-Leninists, Peter Weispfenning, denied that party members ripped down the sign protesting antisemitism. He said the motivation to discredit his party is driven by “pure anti-communism.” The anti-Nazi alliance “Essen stellt sich quer“ (ESSQ) opposed the Marxist-Leninist activists and members for improper behavior at their events. A Jerusalem Post press query to Weispfenning went unanswered.According to German media reports, a number of left-wing and anti-fascists groups have also pulled the plug on their work with the Marxist-Leninist party for similar reasons outlined by Fridays for Future and the anti-Nazi alliance organization in the city of Essen. The Marxist-Leninist party glorifies the former Soviet Union dictator Josef Stalin and Mao Zedong, the former Chinese communist leader responsible for the murders of an estimated 45 million people within a four year period during his so-called "Great Leap Forward" -- a brutal social and economic campaign.The Marxist-Leninist party has campaigned with supporters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The US government and the EU classify the PFLP as a foreign terrorist organization. The Marxist-Leninist party wants the PFLP de-listed from terror lists.A 2017 Jerusalem Post exposé led to the Deutsche Bank and the Postbank to close their accounts with the Marxist-Leninist Party. The party sued the Deutsche Bank and suffered a stinging legal defeat.The Marxist-Leninists believed that the banks shut down their accounts due to the Post's media coverage of the party's finances in connection with BDS activity and alleged Palestinian terror finance."These [closures] apparently originate from ultra-right defenders of the imperialistic policies of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu as well as reactionary US government authorities and investments funds. And was implemented by Deutsche Bank, " said the Marxist party in a statement at the time.One of the PFLP's key members, the Palestinian hijacker and terrorist Leila Khaled, delivered pro-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) speeches across Europe in 2016 targeting Israel.According to the Tagesspiegel, the Marixist-Leninst party praised the PFLP for "50 years of steadfastness against Zionist state terror.”
In 2014, two PFLP members murdered four men during morning prayers in a Jerusalem synagogue and fatally wounded a police officer. The Marxist-Leninist Party spread a text on the internet covering the January remembrance of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, in which the party accused the Jewish state of creating a “Holocaust industry” and “perfidious instrumentalization” of the Shoah.
